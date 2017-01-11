McGrath Cup round-up: wins for Limerick and Cork 11 January 2017





Tipperary's Brian Fox and Cian Dorgan of Cork ©INPHO/James Crombie Tipperary's Brian Fox and Cian Dorgan of Cork ©INPHO/James Crombie

Cork defeated Tipperary by 15 points on a high scoring night in the McGrath Cup.



The Rebels went to Templetouhy and saw off Liam Kearns' charges by 2-22 to 1-10, thanks largely to two goals from Niall Coakley.

Cork led by 1-12 to 1-4 at the break with the Tipp major coming on the stroke of half time through Alan Moloney.



In the other game on the night, Darragh Treacy's goal had Limerick 1-5 to 0-7 ahead of Clare at Rhebogue. Seamus O'Carroll grabbed a second Treaty major after the restart.



Cian O'Dea and Eoin Cleary hit the Clare goals as the Banner mounted a comeback but it fell short as Billy Lee's charges prevailed by 2-13 to 2-9.

Cork - R Price; M Shields, J Mullins, J McLoughlin; S Cronin, C Dorman (0-1), M Taylor; I Maguire (0-1), R Deane (0-2); S Powter (0-2), B O’Driscoll (0-3), K O’Driscoll; N Coakley (2-3, 0-1f), P Kelleher, C Dorgan. Subs: D O’Driscoll (0-3) for K O’Driscoll, K Davis (0-6) for C Dorgan, K Histon for M Taylor, P De Roiste (0-1) for I Maguire.

Tipperary - C Kenrick; B Fox, J Hennessy, K Fahey; J Keane, R Kiely, B Maher; A Moloney (1-0), J Kennedy; J Lonergan, L Casey (0-1), L McGrath (0-3); L Boland (0-4), C Stapleton, D Foley (0-1). Subs: A McGrath for B Maher, P Shanahan for L Casey, C Sweeney for L McGrath, M Dunne for R Kiely (BC), I Fahey for D Foley, C Hennessy for C Stapleton.

Referee - R Hickey.

**

Limerick - D O'Sullivan; D Daly (0-1) J McCarthy, S O’Dea; P White (0-1), I Corbett, P Hannon; D Treacy (1-0), D Ward; P Nash, G Collins, D Neville (0-2); S McSweeney (0-4, 3f), S O’Carroll (1-4, 0-2f, 0-1'45), J Lee. Subs: P Quinn for D Daly, J Naughton for J Lee, B Fanning for D Ward, G Noonan for P Nash, B Donovan (0-1) for D Neville, C Fahy for P Hannon.

Clare - J Hayes; D Nagle, J Hayes, M McMahon; L Markham, G Kelly, C O’Dea (1-0); G Brennan, C O’Connor; S Brennan, S McGrath (0-1, D Bolton; E Cleary (1-2), K Sexton (0-6, 5f), G O’Brien. Subs: J Malone for D Bolton, C Russell for L Markham, S Malone for G O’Brien, S Collins for S McGrath, E Collins for D Nagle, C Malone for S Brennan.

Referee - P O’Sullivan.