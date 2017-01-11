As it happened: Wednesday Match Tracker 11 January 2017





Cork's manager Peadar Healy looks on during the McGrath Cup match against Tipperary ©INPHO/James Crombie Cork's manager Peadar Healy looks on during the McGrath Cup match against Tipperary ©INPHO/James Crombie

There was second-round action tonight in the O'Byrne, Walsh and McGrath Cups.

Dublin and UCD contested a novel football / hurling double header at Parnell Cup, while there were seven other O'Byrne Cup encounters (Wexford v DCU, Kildare v IT Carlow, Longford v Offaly, Meath v DIT, Wicklow v Laois, Louth v NUI Maynooth and Carlow v Westmeath) as well as a couple of McGrath Cup games.

Tipperary hosted Cork and Clare travelled to Limerick in Munster's subsidiary football competition.

That's eleven matches in total and we were with you every step of the way.

Click here to reflect on our text commentary on all the action as it happened.