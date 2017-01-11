Murphy confirmed as Waterford selector

11 January 2017

Waterford manager Derek McGrath.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath has confirmed that Philip Murphy has been added to the management team.

Murphy takes over from Fintan O’Connor who stepped down at the end of last year and has since become the new Kerry senior hurling manager.

McGrath told the Waterford News & Star that Murphy’s enthusiasm for the game will bring a new freshness to the backroom team.

“He’s a teacher in St Paul’s Community School, he had a good career with Roanmore himself, he’s trained them for a couple of years,” said McGrath.

“He brings enthusiasm and knowledge to the set-up and he’s also a hard worker, like everybody else involved. He’ll give us everything he has, and that’s all we want.” 




Most Read Stories

Three thousand mile text stuns O'Neill

Twitter: 'Congrats to Rory, Davy and Christy on three massive careers!'

McAliskey: I'll just have to pick myself up

Previews: Dubs look to give more lessons

This Laois club's player/coach contract has to be seen to be believed!

Quaid lets rip


Android app on Google Play