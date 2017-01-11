Murphy confirmed as Waterford selector 11 January 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Waterford manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Waterford manager Derek McGrath has confirmed that Philip Murphy has been added to the management team.

Murphy takes over from Fintan O’Connor who stepped down at the end of last year and has since become the new Kerry senior hurling manager.

McGrath told the Waterford News & Star that Murphy’s enthusiasm for the game will bring a new freshness to the backroom team.

“He’s a teacher in St Paul’s Community School, he had a good career with Roanmore himself, he’s trained them for a couple of years,” said McGrath.

“He brings enthusiasm and knowledge to the set-up and he’s also a hard worker, like everybody else involved. He’ll give us everything he has, and that’s all we want.”