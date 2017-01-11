Perseverance is key for O'Brien 11 January 2017





Carlow players celebrate with manager Turlough O'Brien.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Carlow players celebrate with manager Turlough O'Brien.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Carlow manager Turlough O’Brien is adamant that the young players in the squad will get their chance to impress over the coming weeks.

The step up from club to county level is a huge one and O’Brien has told all his newcomers to persevere at this level.

These days it can take a player a couple of seasons to adjust and adapt to life as a county footballer.

Speaking to the Carlow Nationalist, O’Brien urged the players concerned to stick at it over the next year or so.

“We brought some young lads into the panel and they did very well. That was very positive. They need to persevere now for the next few years and establish themselves. It is very promising,” said O’Brien.

Carlow host Westmeath in Netwatch Cullen Park this evening (Wednesday), throw in at 7.30pm.