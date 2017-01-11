Westmeath claim home advantage for U21 clash 11 January 2017





Westmeath will host Meath for their Leinster Under-21 football championship clash next month.

It was initially reported that Meath had home advantage for the clash, but under a home and away agreement between the counties, the game will now be played at Lakepoint Park, Mullingar on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The last time the counties met at this level was in 2015 when the Royals came out on top at Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

The winners of this clash will face Dublin in the quarterfinals at Parnell Park in early March.

Former county stars John Keane and Fergal Wilson are joint managers of the Westmeath team and have started the year unbeaten so far.

