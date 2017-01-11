Kelly: We've plenty to work on 11 January 2017





Eamonn Kelly.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Eamonn Kelly.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

New Laois manager Eamonn Kelly admits that they have plenty of work to do ahead of the NHL.

Despite opening their competitive campaign with a 3-18 to 0-22 win over NUI Galway last Sunday, Kelly feels that there is plenty of room for improvement.

The former Kerry and Offaly manager has taken over a squad in transition and although he was impressed by some of the newcomers, he admitted they must step up a level or two very quickly.

“We’ve loads to learn. Some new lads showed great character, fought back and got back into it thankfully but that result and performance won’t be anywhere near good enough to get a result against Kerry in the league,” Kelly told the Leinster Express.

This Sunday, Laois entertain another college side as DIT travel to Rathdowney in round two of the Walsh Cup (2pm throw in).

