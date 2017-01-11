Response pleases Creedon 11 January 2017





Peter Creedon ©INPHO/James Crombie Peter Creedon ©INPHO/James Crombie

Laois manager Peter Creedon is delighted with the work that his players have done so far this season.

A 1-15 to 0-08 win over DIT got Laois’ campaign off to a winning start at Crettyard last Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the Leinster Express, Creedon revealed that preparations for the year ahead are going very well at the moment.

“We have about eight weeks done, we’ve had a great response from the players, we have a good attitude to training, great support from the county board so for us it is excellent, we don’t have any distraction from any other codes or anything like that,” said Creedon.

“Obviously Division Three is going to be a big challenge, there’s a lot of good teams in it, last year’s championship would suggest that Division Three teams were going further than Division Two.

“We’re also in a rebuilding process as well I would think, I know we’ll be judged on results in the short term but I think the future for Laois is in bedding in four or five younger players and getting their experiences, but they are good players.”