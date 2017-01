Twitter: 'Congrats to Rory, Davy and Christy on three massive careers!' 11 January 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Christy Toye.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Twitter has been singing the praises of Donegal trio Christy Toye, Rory Kavanagh and David Walsh after they hung up their inter-county boots yesterday...

Congrats to Rory, Davy and Christy on three massive careers! Gonna miss these fist passes from Christy into the Full Forward line. #Legends pic.twitter.com/sjUsUVLNC5 — Patrick McBrearty (@PaddyMcBrearty) January 10, 2017

Sad times. Big Neil is now the last of the tracksuit ravers. pic.twitter.com/4jJvxdytDO — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) January 10, 2017

I love the way the Donegal lads just retire. No dull, generic GPA statements full of their own importance — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) January 11, 2017

@CdToye good luck In retirement my friend , one of the finest I was lucky enough to play with @ITSligoGAAClub enjoy #wonderwall — Alan Costello (@AlanCos1) January 10, 2017

Some say he was older than the pyramids! #ChristyToye #GAA How old does that make me feel...I remember a time before he played for Donegal! — Kieran McSweeney (@SuibhneGeilt1) January 10, 2017

Christy Toye and Rory Kavanagh have been promised special seats in MacCumhaill Park as a retirement gift. pic.twitter.com/EmMBpavWbZ — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) January 10, 2017