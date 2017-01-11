Previews: Dubs look to give more lessons 11 January 2017





A general view of a football under floodlights.

Here are our previews for tonight’s second round games in the O’Byrne, McGrath and Walsh Cups.

Wednesday, January 11th

O'Byrne Cup round 2

Dublin v UCD, Parnell Park, 8.15pm

The Dubs made a good start against DCU last Sunday and their second string should have enough to see off the Sigerson Cup champions at Parnell Park.

Verdict: Dublin

Wexford v DCU, Enniscorthy, 7.30pm

Seamus McEnaney’s first game in charge of the Slayneysiders saw them finish all square with UCD last Sunday and they’re 4/5 favourites to get their first win of the season against DCU in Enniscorthy.

Verdict: Wexford

Kildare v IT Carlow, Hawkfield, 7.30pm

Kildare enjoyed a decent start to 2017 with victory over Longford and will be hotly-fancied to make it two wins from two when they welcome the Carlow students to Hawkfield.

Verdict: Kildare

Longford v Offaly, Newtowncashel, 7.30pm

Offaly dispatched IT Carlow without their Rhode stars last Sunday but they face a different prospect in travelling to Longford tonight with Denis Connerton’s men seeking their first win of 2017.

Verdict: Longford

Meath v DIT, Ashbourne, 7.30pm

Andy McEntee’s reign with the Royals got off to the perfect start against Wicklow last Sunday and the holders should be too strong for DIT tonight.

Verdict: Meath

Wicklow v Laois, Greystones, 7.45pm

After his fine scoring display against DIT, Donie Kingston will look to add to his early 2017 tally when the O’Moore men journey for Greystones in search of a second win in as many games.

Verdict: Laois

Louth v NUI Maynooth, Darver, 7.30pm

Goals proved the Maynooth students’ undoing last time out and they’ll need a better defensive performance against Colin Kelly’s charges, which accounted for Westmeath in round one.

Verdict: Louth

Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.30pm

Westmeath fell to Louth in the opening round and they’ll be fancied for their first win of the season tonight when they meet Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Verdict: Westmeath

McGrath Cup round 2

Tipperary v Cork, Templetuohy, 7.30pm

Cork enter the fray tonight and they’ll need no extra incentive against Liam Kearns’ Tipperary after last year’s shock Munster SFC semi-final defeat.

Verdict: Cork

Limerick v Clare, Rhebogue (St Patrick's GAA), 7.30pm

Clare accounted for Waterford in round one and are 4/7 favourites to do the same against Limerick tonight in Rhebogue.

Verdict: Clare

Walsh Cup round 2

Dublin v UCD, Parnell Park, 6.30pm

The first part of tonight’s Parnell Park double header should see Ger Cunningham’s team score their second win in the Walsh Cup as they bid for some early 2017 silverware.

Verdict: Dublin

