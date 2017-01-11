Team news: Tipp welcome Rebels to Templetuohy 11 January 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. The Tipperary team huddle.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Liam Kearns has revealed his Tipperary starting fifteen ahead of tonight's McGrath Cup meeting with Cork in Templetuohy (throw-in 7.30pm).

It shows seven survivors from the side that started Sunday's opening round defeat to Kerry in Tralee. Emmet Moloney, Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely, Brian Fox, Jason Lonergan, Josh Keane and Diarmuid Foley retain their places.

The Premier County are boosted by the return of Bill Maher and Conor Sweeney for the Rebels clash which had originally been fixed for Dr Morris Park.

Tipperary (McGrath Cup v Cork): Ciaran Kenrick; Emmet Moloney, Joseph Hennessy, Kevin Fahey; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Brian Fox; Alan Moloney, Jack Kennedy; Jason Lonergan, Philip Austin, Josh Keane; Conor Sweeney, Colm Stapleton, Diarmuid Foley.

Subs: Evan Comerford, Liam Boland, Liam Casey, Martin Dunne, Paul Shanahan, David Butler, Cian Hennessy, Aidan McGrath, Liam McGrath, Ian Fahey.