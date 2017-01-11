Mick Gribbin - a fine player, a master coach 11 January 2017





Mick Gribbin RIP.

Derry GAA has paid tribute to Mick Gribbin of the famed Newbridge and Derry GAA family who sadly passed away yesterday.

Mick and his five brothers all represented the Oak Leaf County during the 1940s and 50s while three of them - Roddy, Owen, who passed away last November, and Hugh Francis - lined out in the All-Ireland SFC final of 1958.

As a coach, Mick was involved with a number of teams at club and county level and helped to mastermind the All-Ireland MFC victory over 1989.

“Derry GAA is saddened to learn of the death of Mick Gribbin,” read a statement posted on derrygaa.ie.

“Like his entire family, Mick Gribbin dedicated much of his life to Gaelic games.

“He was a fine player, a master coach and a pivotal figure in developing Gaelic football in Derry from the late 80s onwards.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gribbin family and all the Gaels of Newbridge.

“Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a Anam”.