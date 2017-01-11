Team news: Shields returns for Rebels 11 January 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Cork's Michael Shields.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Michael Shields returns to the Cork starting fifteen for tonight's McGrath Cup tie with Tipperary after a six-month absence.

Two-time All-Star Shields, who, along with Ken O'Halloran, was removed from Peadar Healy's panel last spring, is selected at right corner-back for the Rebels' 2017 opener. Goalkeeper O'Halloran is listed among the substitutes.

Healy has otherwise named a young side with many of last season's U21's including John Mullins at full-back, Stephen Cronin at right half-back, Sean Powter at right half-forward and Cian Dorgan at left corner-forward.

The game has been switched from Dr Morris Park in Thurles to Templetuohy but throw-in remains the same at 7.30pm.

Cork (McGrath Cup v Tipperary): Ryan Price; Michael Shields, John Mullins, John McLoughlin; Stephen Cronin, Conor Dorman, Matthew Taylor; Ian Maguire, Ruairi Deane; Sean Powter, Mark Collins, Kevin O’Driscoll; Niall Coakley, Peter Kelleher, Cian Dorgan.

Subs: Ken O’Halloran, Brian O’Driscoll, Don O’Driscoll, Kevin Davis, Kieran Histon, Padraig De Roiste.