McAliskey: I'll just have to pick myself up

Tyrone's Connor McAliskey.

Tyrone sharpshooter Connor McAliskey has vowed to 'come back bigger and stronger and better' after suffering a season ending injury last Sunday.

Scans have revealed that the Clonoe clubman tore a cruciate ligament towards the end of the Dr McKenna Cup defeat to Cavan - but he is not wallowing in self-pity.

“My plan is to come back bigger and stronger and better,” the 25-year-old told The Examiner.

“You enjoy Christmas, but after that I had set targets, and I had planned to have a big year for Clonoe and for Tyrone.

“Unfortunately, the way it has worked out, that’s not going to happen.”

He added: “I’ll just have to pick myself up and get my mentality right, because it’s going to be a big year’s work still ahead to make sure I’m back and ready to play as soon as possible.

“You can’t really control what’s set out for you, but it’s about how you react. I’m going to have to take a positive attitude towards this after the operation and get straight back into rehab.

“Obviously it’s a big disappointment, and maybe for the first couple of days it will not kick in.”