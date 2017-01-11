Team news: Laois unveil starting 15 to face Wicklow 11 January 2017





Laois' Gary Walsh.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Laois' Gary Walsh.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

New Laois manager Peter Creedon has unveiled his starting fifteen to face Wicklow in the O'Byrne Cup at Greystones tonight (throw-in 7.45pm).

The side shows ten changes from the one that beat DIT in the opening round to ensure the Cork native got his reign as O'Moore County boss off to a winning start.

Eoghan Keogh, Ciaran Lennon, Kieran Lillis, Gareth Dillon, Darren Strong, Jamie Farrell, Matthew Campion, Ruairi O'Connor, Gary Walsh and Paul Kingston all get the nod.

Out go Graham Brody, James Kelly, Denis Booth, Eoin George, Stephen Attride, James Finn, Cormac Murphy, Sean Ramsbottom, Brian Daly and Niall Donoher.

Donie Kingston, who shot 1-7 against the Dublin students on Sunday, switches to midfield with his brother Paul at left corner-forward.

Laois (O'Byrne Cup v Wicklow): Eoghan Keogh; Ciaran Lennon, Kieran Lillis, Gareth Dillon; Darren Strong, Alan Farrell, Colm Begley; Kevin Meaney, Donie Kingston; Jamie Farrell, Ambrose Doran, Matthew Campion; Ruairi O'Connor, Gary Walsh, Paul Kingston.