Three thousand mile text stuns O'Neill 11 January 2017





Kildare's Eamonn Callaghan and Kevin McLoughlin of Mayo.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Kildare's Eamonn Callaghan and Kevin McLoughlin of Mayo.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill admits to being shocked to receive a text from Eamonn Callaghan last Friday night.

The reason for this was the fact that Callaghan from his honeymoon base, 3,000 miles away, text O’Neill telling him his foot injury was on the mend and would it be ok to tog out in last Saturday’s O’Byrne Cup opener.

O’Neill admitted to being ‘blown away’ by the message and stressed to the Leinster Leader that the other players in the squad ‘learn from that’.

“The man text me informing me ‘his foot injury felt alright and would you mind if I just warm up and get a run out’, said O’Neill.

“He felt good in the warm up and I told him we might need him, which we did, as we only had four fit substitutes when David Slattery got a busted nose.

“The lads need to learn from that. Eamonn Callaghan was on his honeymoon, about to board a plane home some 3,000 miles away, he landed in Dublin just four hours or so before the game, met up with us and played for a few minutes; that’s commitment. That text simply blew me away.”