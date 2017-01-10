More Donegal retirements: Kavanagh, Toye and Walsh 10 January 2017





Donegal veterans Colm McFadden and Christy Toye Donegal veterans Colm McFadden and Christy Toye

The retirements keep on rolling in Donegal as it has been confirmed that Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye and David Walsh will not be joining the 2017 panel.



With Odhrán MacNiallais opting out for personal reasons, Leo McLoone doing likewise, Anthony Thompson unavailable for the early part of the year, and both Colm McFadden and Eamon McGee retired, it is fair to say Donegal are in a period of transition.



Rory Kavanagh



Then today came the news of three further retirements.

Rory Kavanagh had previously retired only to change his mind 12-months ago while Christy Toye had limited game time in 2016. Both were fantastic servants to Donegal football, having made their debuts in the early part of this millennium.



David Walsh



The duo along with Walsh won All-Irelands in 2012 and three Ulster titles during a glorious spell under the management of Jim McGuinness.

