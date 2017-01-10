Shorter season "common sense" - McManus 10 January 2017





Clontibret's Conor McManus.

Conor McManus says shortening the intercounty season would be a common-sense move.

The newly-formed Club Players' Association (CPA) has identified major change to the fixtures calendar as its main priority and will campaign to have the All-Ireland finals played by August Bank Holiday weekend.

Monaghan's All Star attacker can't see why this should be a major problem: “Definitely I think the intercounty season can be condensed, there’s no doubt about that,” the Clontibret clubman told RTE.

“There’s ways around that and it probably wouldn’t be that difficult to do. There can be quite a gap between championship games. I think everybody’s on the one page here.

“If you talk to anybody within the GAA, they would say the same thing. I can’t see it being a massive fight really. It’s probably common sense.”