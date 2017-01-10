Brick sticking around 10 January 2017





Waterford's Michael Walsh.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford's Michael Walsh.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Michael 'Brick' Walsh has made himself available to the Waterford hurlers for the 2017 season.

The 34-year-old Stradbally clubman has been an inspirational figure for Na Deise since 2003 and has informed manager Derek McGrath that he's prepared to soldier on for at least one more season.

"Naturally we were delighted," selector Dan Shanahan told The Irish Daily Mirror.

"Despite having a very young family, 'Brick' is prepared to rally once more to the cause of Waterford. He is now heading into his 15th year with the county and that's a fantastic achievement."