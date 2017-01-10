Rebels can rebuild in Division Two - Canty 10 January 2017





"Cork can start to rebuild when the league commences next month" "Cork can start to rebuild when the league commences next month"

Former captain Graham Canty doesn't think playing Division Two football will have any adverse affect on Cork's footballers.

A disappointing 2016 season saw the Rebels relegated from the top flight and dumped out of the Munster SFC by Tipperary but Canty believes they can start to rebuild when the league commences next month:

"Ideally you want to be playing the highest level of football available to you but it's not going to hugely negatively affect them, it's still competitive. And it'll allow you to rebuild as well," he is quoted in The Irish Independent.

"It allows you to expose more players on your panel to a higher level of football that they weren't exposed to before. Cork used a high number of players within the league last year and I expect them to do similar this year.

"But maybe towards the end of the league it'd be good to see if they had more of an idea about who is their strongest 15, who is their strongest 26. That can be a very difficult thing to when you're in transition.

"I would hope there's an awful lot to come from that talented U21 side and it would be good to have consistent performances in Division 2; to get out of it would be a plus and then maybe we could set our sights on a Munster final."