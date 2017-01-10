Team news: 15 changes for Meath 10 January 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Meath manager Andy McEntee.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Meath manager Andy McEntee has named a totally changed side to face DIT in the second round of the O'Byrne Cup on Wednesday night in Ashbourne.

There are debuts for Robbie Burlingham, Thomas McGovern, Declan Smyth, Willie Carry, Christy Ring Cup winning hurling captain James Toher, Dan Queeney and former Dublin footballer Stuart Lowndes. There are also a host of new faces on the bench that includes Joe Sheridan as sub goalkeeper and Blackhall Gaels Paddy Brady who captained Meath to a Leinster MFC title in 2006.

The Royals also welcome back Alan Forde. The Navan O'Mahony's star last played with the county in the 2012 Leinster SFC campaign.

Sean Tobin, Adam Flanagan, Ruairí Ó Coileáin, Willie Carry, David McQuillan and Donal Lenihan were used as substitutes in that comfortable win over Wicklow in Pairc Tailteann last Sunday.

Meath (O'Byrne Cup v DIT) - Robbie Burlingham (Simonstown Gaels); Alan Douglas (Trim), David McQuillan (St Patrick’s), Thomas McGovern (Donaghmore/Ashbourne), Declan Smyth (Dunsany), Willie Carry (Drumbaragh), Alan Forde (Navan O’Mahonys); Brian Power (Ratoath), James Toher (Trim); Stuart Lowndes (Dunboyne), Bobby O’Brien (Ratoath), Ruairí Ó Coileáin (Navan O’Mahonys); Dan Queeney (Na Fianna), Sean Tobin (Simonstown), Donal Lenihan (Dunboyne).

Subs - Joe Sheridan (Seneschalstown), Patrick Brady (Blackhall Gaels), David Toner (Curraha), Kieran Lynch (St Patrick’s), Adam Flanagan (Clonard), Padraic Harnan (Moynalvey), Ben Brennan (St Colmcille’s), David Larkin (Summerhill).



Meath GAA have asked patrons who are going to attend the game in Donaghmore Ashbourne to arrive 15 minutes early as there is limited parking. Supporters are urged to use parking facilitates in the town and walk up to ground which should take ten minutes. Patrons are also asked to respect local residents and business parking.

Throw in in Ashbourne is on Wednesday night at 7.30pm.