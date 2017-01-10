McGuckin hails Derry "young boys" 10 January 2017





Derry's Emmett McGuckin and Mickey Burke of Meath during their All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash at Owenbeg.

Emmett McGuckin feels Derry's young guns acquitted themselves well on Sunday.

With twelve debutants on board, the Oak Leaf County scored an impressive McKenna Cup victory over Armagh.

“Fair play to all the young boys - it is funny calling them young boys as this is my eighth season now. I’m 25 and I’m one of the old boys. But it’s not a bad thing," the Magherafelt clubman states in The Irish News.

“Some of them were playing for the first time and were excellent. Nobody goes out to have a bad game and the boys showed well, a lot of them played out of their skins.

“The likes of Peter Hagan, who’s been on the panel for a couple of years, had an excellent game. Oisin Duffin as well and Jack Doherty at centre half back had an excellent game.

“We’re focussing on the boys that are here. The boys are working hard and we’d rather focus on that. The door is always open, as Brian and Damian continue to say. But we’re focussing on whoever’s at training and we’ll continue to train hard.”