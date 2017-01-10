Video: McGurk Cup earns rave reviews 10 January 2017



The Dub Arena at Queens in Belfast will be the venue for an interesting hurling clash tonight, Tuesday, as Down take on Ulster University at 8pm in the Conor McGurk Cup.

UU defeated Armagh at the weekend and are looking to claim a second county scalp as they prepare for the Fitzgibbon Cup campaign.

On this report, Manager Ollie Bellew and Armagh selector John Crossey discuss their game and the merits of the annual competition.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Queens GAA.