Video: McGurk Cup earns rave reviews

10 January 2017

The Dub Arena at Queens in Belfast will be the venue for an interesting hurling clash tonight, Tuesday, as Down take on Ulster University at 8pm in the Conor McGurk Cup.

UU defeated Armagh at the weekend and are looking to claim a second county scalp as they prepare for the Fitzgibbon Cup campaign.

On this report, Manager Ollie Bellew and Armagh selector John Crossey discuss their game and the merits of the annual competition. 

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Queens GAA. 




Most Read Stories

Double celebration as two islanders make senior inter-county debut

Kernan missed half his intercounty career

McAliskey cruciate blow confirmed

McCaffrey "oozes class"

"It's not like for like"

Thompson opts out (for now)


Android app on Google Play