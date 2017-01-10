"It's not like for like" 10 January 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee with Wicklow manager Johnny Magee after the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup at Pairc Tailteann Meath manager Andy McEntee with Wicklow manager Johnny Magee after the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup at Pairc Tailteann

Wicklow manager Johnny Magee says the gulf between the haves and the have-nots in the GAA is widening.

The former Dublin midfielder cut a disconsolate figure after seeing his side dismantled by Meath in Navan on Sunday and he suggests that the cash-strapped Garden County have no chance of closing the gap on the big-spending Dubs and Royals:

"Andy [McEntee, Meath manager] is working off a panel of 50 and is sending two teams around the country, playing challenge matches. I don't have the resources to do that; if I had it would be great to do that, yes," he told The Irish Independent.

"Like, you guys work for the papers and if I do an interview or go to promote something, are you going to print my article over Jim Gavin's? No you're not because your editor will say the Wicklow manager won't get people to buy the paper or get hits on the internet.

"So it's hard for me to get a sponsor in. And Dublin have eight sponsors. So it's not like for like. How are we meant to combat that?

"Look at Dublin hurling. They won a League title after 50-odd years and a Leinster title. Why? Because €1.2m was pumped in and they got resources and coaches in there."