Red Hands have "piles of work to do" 10 January 2017





Ronan McNabb says defeat in Cavan shows Tyrone that they have a lot of work to do.

The Red Hands' five-year, 25-game winning run in the McKenna Cup was ended in Breffni Park on Sunday and experienced defender McNabb concedes that the Ulster champions have grond to make up to get back on course:

“We’re disappointed, but it gives us piles to focus on now in the week in training, leading on now to the next game,” the Dromore clubman told The Irish News.

“We know we have piles of work to do. We were missing a few men, but there was no excuse out there, Cavan put up a good show and were probably the hungrier team. We have a lot to learn over the next few weeks.

“They’re a very good team, they have been pushing on in Ulster, and we had to take them in the replay last year in the Ulster semi-final. Cavan are building nicely, and with a new manager it gives them a new incentive, a new hunger and desire, they have to prove themselves to Mattie.”