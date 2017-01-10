System dysfunctional - Griffin 10 January 2017





Wexford GAA legend Liam Griffin believes the GAA's fixture-making system is broken.

As fixtures co-ordinator with the newly-formed Club Players Association, one of the challenges facing the 1996 All-Ireland winning manager will be to try to steer changes through Congress - easier said than done:

“They are going to put a man in in America as president and whether he’s nuts or not, I don’t know, but he didn’t even get an overall majority and he got in," the Rosslare man is quoted in The Irish Sun.

“Yet we can’t get a motion unless there’s a two-thirds majority. It’s not honest and it’s not fair to the ordinary player.

“And having been a player myself and having been through the system and having watched my family go through the system, having coached at my level, as far as I’m concerned we have a dysfunctional system.”