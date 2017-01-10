Performance key, says Rebel captain 10 January 2017





Cork's Stephen McDonnell.

Cork hurling captain Stephen McDonnell was pleased with the Rebel County's performance on the opening day of the season.

The Leesiders fell behind neighbours Kerry early in the second half of Sunday's Munster SHL clash at Mallow before Kieran Kingston's new-look side stepped on the turbo to win by 13 points.

“It’s about gearing up for the league, but the key thing is the performance,” McDonnell told The Irish Examiner. “You do what you can, go out and play to your own ability, stay in the game. It was our first game of the year, it was their first game of the year, they were going to come down and give it to us.

“We have to keep the performances going, and generally what happens is that if you perform, you’ll win. That’s what we’re trying to do, we’re not really concerned with winning but we’re trying to get good performances. They tend to go hand in hand.

“We’ll take that forward now and learn from it. We’re looking forward to the Limerick game and taking lessons from this game. There are lads after coming in, they’re very honest and that brings us a new energy as well. We can learn from them just as much as they can learn off us. The mood is all good.”