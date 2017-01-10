McCaffrey "oozes class" 10 January 2017





Seamus McEnaney was very impressed with what he saw from Jack McCaffrey on Sunday.

McCaffrey played the first half at Gorey as the Monaghan man opened his Wexford managerial career with an O'Byrne Cup draw against UCD. Footballer of the Year in 2015, the Clontarf clubman was unavailable to Dublin last year as Jim Gavin's charges nevertheless retained the Sam Maguire Cup.

But he's back in Ireland now and 'Banty' could be witnessing his quality up close again on the first weekend of June as either the Model County or Carlow will host the holders in a Leinster SFC quarter-final:

"He oozes class. He has a serious turn of pace," the new Wexford boss says in The Irish Independent. "For that half-hour on the pitch he looked a class above everything around.

"It's a serious asset to go back into a team that is after winning back-to-back All-Irelands. But take their third team on Sunday and what they did. It's unbelievable."