Thompson opts out (for now) 10 January 2017





Dublins Diarmuid Connolly tackles Anthony Thompson of Donegal

Anthony Thompson is currently unavailable to the Donegal senior footballers but the door has been left open.

Reports emanating from within the county suggest that the 30-year-old has told manager Rory Gallagher that he can't currently commit to the team but - unlike Odhrán MacNiallais and Leo McLoone, who have opted our for the entire year - his decision is not a permanent one.

Engineer Thompson, who commuted back and forth from England to represent the Tir Chonaill men in 2015 and - having returned home - was an ever-present for last summer's championship campaign, could rejoin the squad at some point during the season should his circumstances change.