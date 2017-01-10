Treaty's first XV revealed 10 January 2017





New Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee has announced his team for the opening game of the 2017 season.

Lee and his management team of Paudie Kissane, Brian Begley and Ricky Ronayne have named a strong panel for Wednesday night's McGrath Cup clash with neighbours Clare, which throws in at the St Patrick’s GAA club grounds at 7.30pm.

Monaleen’s Ger Collins returns to take his place at centre forward while the presence of Seamus O'Carroll on the edge of the square means the Treaty have a potent fulcrum to their attack. Iain Corbett captains the team from centre back.

Limerick (McGrath Cup V Clare): Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen); Daniel Daly (Fr Caseys), Johnny McCarthy (St Kierans), Sean O Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen); Paul White (Rathkeale), Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest, captain), Paul Hannon (Newcastlewest); Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), David Ward (Fr Caseys); Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskernry), Ger Collins (Monaleen), Danny Neville (Ballysteen); Sean McSweeney (St Kierans), Seamus O Carroll (Cappagh), Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest).