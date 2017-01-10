McAliskey cruciate blow confirmed 10 January 2017





Tyrone's Connor McAliskey lies injured against Cavan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Tyrone's Connor McAliskey lies injured against Cavan.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Tyrone attacker Connor McAlliskey will be sidelined for the remainder of 2017.

In a bitter blow to the Red Hands' hopes for the season, the Clonoe clubman sustained the dreaded injury during his county's opening competitive fixture of the year - Sunday's McKenna Cup defeat to Cavan at Breffni Park.

Having slotted over five points, McAliskey was stretchered off in the closing stages and manager Mickey Harte admitted after the game that he feared the worst.

And Tyrone's worst fears have been realised as scans at the Ulster Clinic, Belfast confirmed that the 26-year-old has ruptured his cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery followed by a lengthy period of rehabilitation.