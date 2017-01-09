HS football team of the week 09 January 2017





Meath's Bryan McMahon and Brendan Kennedy of Wicklow stand for the national anthem before their O'Byrne Cup clash at Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

The 2017 gaelic football season is up and running and we select the players who stood out in the first round of the subsidiary competitions...



1. Evan Comerford (Dublin)



The Dublin netminder denied DCU's Kevin Feely from the penalty spoint in the 28th minute of their Parnell Park clash.





2. Mick O'Grady (Kildare)



The Lilywhites came good in the second-half of their O'Byrne Cup clash with Longford on Saturday.



3. Fintan Kelly (Monaghan)



Kelly roamed forward to send over a point in the Farney County's narrow 1-13 to 0-15 home win over Fermanagh in the Dr McKenna Cup.





4. Lee Colgan (Offaly)



Colgan and his Faithful County team-mates made light work of IT Carlow in Geashill.



5. Conor Downey (Meath)



The Royals started life under Andy McEntee with a facile win over Wicklow and Downey impressed in the half-back line.





6. Andrew Barry (Kerry)



Barry and his U-21 colleagues highlighted the embarrassment of riches that Eamonn Fitzmaurice has at his disposal in dismantling Tipperary at Austin Stack Park.



7. Ryan McHugh (UUJ)



Along with Paddy McBrearty, McHugh played a prominent role as UUJ downed their native Donegal.





8. Oisin O'Neill (St Mary's)



Crossmaglen clubman O'Neill hit 1-6 as the college outfit scored a deserved one point success over hosts Antrim.



9. Killian Clarke (Cavan)



Clarke put in a solid shift as new Breffni County boss Mattie McGleenan put one over his home county Tyrone.





10. Adam Gallagher (NUIG)



An experimental Mayo side finished second best to NUIG and former Mayo player Gallagher caught the eye with 0-9 for the students.



11. Cathal Magee (Down)



The Mayobridge man kicked four points in Down's hard-earned 1-11 to 1-8 victory over Queen's University at Downpatrick.





12. Emlyn Mulligan (Leitrim)



Once again underlined his worth to the Leitrim cause with a return of 1-4 against GMIT.



13. Donie Kingston (Laois)



The experienced forward helped himself to 1-7 as Peter Creedon got his Laois reign off to a winning start against DIT.





14. Barry McHugh (Galway)



The Galway newcomer announced his arrival on the inter-county stage with 0-7 (4 frees) against Sligo.



15. Andrew Glennon (Roscommon)



IT Sligo were no match for the Rossies and corner-forward Glennon took full advantage in netting a hat-trick of goals.