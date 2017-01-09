HS hurling team of the week 09 January 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald gives instructions to Simon Donohoe during their Walsh Cup clash against UCD in Gorey.

Here are the players that made the cut in our first hurling team of 2017...



1. Shane McGann (Meath)



Shane Dooley will be glad to see the back of the Royal netminder as he saved two first-half penalties taken by the Faithful County forward.





2. Seanie O'Brien (Limerick)



O'Brien stood out in defence as the Shannonsiders put a slow start behind them to get the better of Waterford.



3. Stephen McDonnell (Cork)



McDonnell and the Rebel County defence restricted the Kingdom to 11 points from play in Mallow.





4. Ross Brown (Carlow IT)



The Waterford man enjoyed a solid outing at the back as DJ Carey's side came out on top against Kildare in Newbridge.



5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick)



Continued where he left off last year with a commanding display for the Treaty County in the half-back line.





6. Martin Dolphin (Galway)



It was all one way traffic in Ballinasloe as the Tribesmen outclassed DIT by 1-30 to 0-12.



7. Sean Gardiner (Offaly)



The Lusmagh clubman sent over two points as Offaly made hard work off seeing off Meath in Trim.





8. Shaun Murphy (Wexford)



The Oulart-The Ballagh players was deployed as a sweeper to telling effect by Davy Fitzgerald.



9. Eoghan Campbell (Antrim)



The midfielder raised three white flags as the Saffrons enjoyed a nine point Walsh Cup win over hosts Westmeath.





10. Barry Carton (Wexford)



Found the target with 1-5 as the Model County gave Davy Fitz a winning start as manager at UCD's expense.



11. Alan Dempsey (Limerick)



The centre-forward played an instrumental role, registering seven points, as the Shannonsiders came from behind against the Deise.





12. PJ Scully (Laois)



Trailing by nine points at one stage, Scully inspired a spirited Laois fight-back against NUI Galway.



13. Shane Kingston (Cork)



The manager's son caught the eye with a return of 0-9 (3 frees) against Kerry.





14. Jason Flynn (Galway)



DIT struggled to cope with Flynn who top scored for the Tribesmen with 0-7.



15. Aidan Helebert (NUI Galway)



No finger of blame for their defeat can be pointed in the direction of Helebert who clocked up 0-10 for the students.