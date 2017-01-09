Pics: Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup round 1 Man-of-the-Match winners 09 January 2017





Derry's Benny Heron and Simon McCoy of Armagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derry's Benny Heron and Simon McCoy of Armagh.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Check out who were the Man-of-the-Match award winners after yesterday's Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup opening round which saw wins for Down and Derry in Section A, St Mary's, Belfast and Monaghan in Section B and Cavan and UUJ in Section C.

Derry's Benny Heron receives his Man-of-the-Match award from Bank of Ireland's Una McWilliams and Ulster GAA's Michael Geoghegan.

Cavan's Gerard Smith receives his Man-of-the-Match award from Bank of Ireland's John Brady and Michael McLaughlin and Ulster GAA's Oliver Galligan.

Donegal's Micheal Carroll receives his Man-of-the-Match award from Bank of Ireland's Joe Gallagher and Ulster GAA's Ciaran McLaughlin.

Fermanagh's Tomas Corrigan receives his Man-of-the-Match award from Bank of Ireland's Sean Burns and Ulster GAA's Martin McAviney.

Down's Cathal Magee receives his Man-of-the-Match award from Bank of Ireland's Eamon Magorrian and Ulster GAA Secretary Brian McAvoy.

St Mary's, Belfast's Oisin O'Neill receives his Man-of-the-Match award from Bank of Ireland's Ciaran Flaherty and Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson.