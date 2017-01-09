Mayo hurlers lose Collins to Clare footballers 09 January 2017





Mayo's Eoghan Collins.

Mayo's Eoghan Collins.

Mayo hurlers' loss is Clare footballers' gain...

Ballyhaunis dual star Eoghan Collins' decision to declare for the Clare footballers means he's no longer eligible to play for the Mayo hurlers, who he won a Nicky Rackard Cup medal with last year. A nephew of Clare football manager Colm Collins, Eoghan made his debut at corner back for the Banner County in their McGrath Cup first round win over Waterford in Meelick yesterday.

The Mary Immaculate College student qualifies to play for Clare through his father John, who is a native of the Banner County.

Collins will continue to play club football and hurling with Ballyhaunis.