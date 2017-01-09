Rookies impress Kingston 09 January 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Cork manager Kieran Kingston with his selectors Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Pat Hartnett.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Kieran Kingston took encouragement from the performances of Cork's newcomers in their Munster SHL clash with Kerry yesterday.

The manager's son, Shane, Michael Cahalane and sub Luke Meade were among those who caught the eye as the Rebels produced a turbo-charged second half performance to win out on a 1-28 to 0-18 scoreline.

"The young lads were very good. They worked hard and gave us great pace and movement," Kingston noted in the Irish Examiner.

"The lads we brought in as subs were excellent too, they gave a great balance to the team, that's what we've been talking about and trying to do but, look, you've got to be realistic, it's January and it'll take these lads a while to grow into inter-county hurlers.

"We have to be patient with them and give them a chance to come through over the next while."