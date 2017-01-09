Video: CPA launched in Dublin 09 January 2017





The launch of the first Club Players Association took place in Ballyboden.

History was made this morning with the launch of the first Club Players Association at the home of All Ireland champions Ballyboden in Dublin.

Leading GAA figures from all over Ireland gathered to send a clear one-ticket message - Fix the Fixtures.

Martin McHugh (Donegal), Derek Kavanagh (Cork), Kevin Nolan (Dublin), Liam Griffin (Wexford) and Aaron Kernan (Armagh) joined CPA Chairman Michael Briody and Secretary Declan Brennan in what is essentially an appeal for a fixture calendar that will give club players more regular games.

"There is a motion from Wexford to Congress to officially recognise the CPA as the representative body for the GAA Club Player," says Brennan.



"That will place the Club Player at the heart of the decision making process."

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the CPA.