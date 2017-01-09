McHugh had a job to do 09 January 2017





Martin McHugh.

©INPHO/Kieran Murray. Martin McHugh.©INPHO/Kieran Murray.

UUJ manager Martin McHugh admits he took no pleasure from beating his beloved Donegal in the McKenna Cup.

Martin's son Ryan punched home a late goal to give the students a 2-20 to 4-13 victory over Declan Bonner's U21 selection in Ballybofey.

"It was a tough second half, Donegal have a very good side and we really just got over the line," 'Wee Martin' explained to the Irish News.

"It was not easy on the rest of the Donegal lads and myself playing against our native county, and it was a different test, but you must be professional and do your job.

"I was not surprised by the Donegal challenge and this Donegal U21 side was much stronger than the side that Sligo defeated. And from a Donegal point of view, it is great to have so many young talented players coming through."