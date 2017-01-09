O'Connor happy as his U21s step up to the mark 09 January 2017





Kerry manager Jack O'Connor.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Kerry manager Jack O'Connor.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Jack O'Connor has a fine Kerry U21 team on his hands judging by their demolition of Tipperary in the McGrath Cup yesterday.

Loaded with All-Ireland minor winners, the Kingdom young guns handed out a 3-11 to 1-3 drubbing in Tralee, with Liam Kearns admitting that his Tipp team "got their backsides spanked".

O'Connor was surprised by the winning margin, saying in the Irish Examiner: "We were just hoping to give a good account of ourselves as you just never know at this level. There is a big difference in physique and physical conditioning. We have a good bit of work done in the gym and I thought our lads stood up well.

"Rather than breaking up the U21s and have a few of them playing with the seniors for this fixture, it was better to get them together and get value out of the team as an U21 team. It certainly suited us to stay together as we're looking to build towards the Munster championship."