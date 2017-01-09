Cuala brothers declare for Derry 09 January 2017





Cuala's Cian Waldron.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cuala's Cian Waldron.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Two of Cuala's Leinster club SHC winners will be lining out for the Derry hurlers this year.

Brothers Cian and Naoise Waldron have declared for the Oak Leafers under the parentage rule, with Naoise having already featured at midfield in a challenge game against UUJ.

According to Derry Now, the pair qualify to play for Derry through their mother Sheila, who is a daughter of Loup GAA president Charlie Devlin. Ironically, they are currently preparing for an All-Ireland club SHC semi-final against Derry and Ulster champions Slaughtneil on February 28.