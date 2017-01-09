'Heart' and 'character' pleases McGleenan

09 January 2017

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Mattie McGleenan was delighted with his winning debut as Cavan manager against his native Tyrone.

Gerard Smith's 19th minute goal paved the way for a 1-13 to 0-12 victory for the Breffnimen, which puts a big dent in the Red Hands' ambitions of a landing a sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup.

"I thought we showed great heart, great character and it was my first game at this level, so it's even a great confidence-booster for me," McGleenan said in the Irish Daily Star.

"But this is only the first step in a very challenging season, with Division 1 football coming down the tracks.

"Everybody loves cups, I won a few with Scotstown (in Monaghan). Mickey (Harte) has taught me well and if he'd lend me the McKenna Cup this year I'll take it!"




