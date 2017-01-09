'Heart' and 'character' pleases McGleenan 09 January 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

Mattie McGleenan was delighted with his winning debut as Cavan manager against his native Tyrone.

Gerard Smith's 19th minute goal paved the way for a 1-13 to 0-12 victory for the Breffnimen, which puts a big dent in the Red Hands' ambitions of a landing a sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup.

"I thought we showed great heart, great character and it was my first game at this level, so it's even a great confidence-booster for me," McGleenan said in the Irish Daily Star.

"But this is only the first step in a very challenging season, with Division 1 football coming down the tracks.

"Everybody loves cups, I won a few with Scotstown (in Monaghan). Mickey (Harte) has taught me well and if he'd lend me the McKenna Cup this year I'll take it!"