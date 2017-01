GAA tweets of the week 09 January 2017





All ready to go for the Launch of the Club Players Association.

Pic via ClubPlayersAssoc (@ClubPlayerAssoc) on Twitter. All ready to go for the Launch of the Club Players Association.Pic via ClubPlayersAssoc (@ClubPlayerAssoc) on Twitter.

Here's a round-up of the GAA topics that were doing the rounds on Twitter over the weekend...

Man of the Match winners from Round 1 of the 2017 @BankofIrelandUK Dr McKenna Cup. Full album here https://t.co/gs6MgFMLvi #BOIMcKennaCup pic.twitter.com/V0XNNuNzA8 — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) January 9, 2017

Massive thanks to a fantastic group of people, players and volunteers who contributed to this fantastic day! #MarathonMatch #inspirational pic.twitter.com/uSypFiwfTI — John McAreavey (@john_mcareavey) January 8, 2017

Good man @GmailMahony. Everyone get voting to keep him in so he can miss another week of Kerry's pre season. #VoteMo #DWTSIrl #GAA — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) January 8, 2017

great win for cavan while getting to blood new talent and not to forget the few oldies @Johnsts4 and @MossieC8 #veterans — cian mackey (@CianMackey) January 8, 2017

The "mark" is in this weekend. Won't make a difference at all.. we won't see more high fielding cos of it.shoudnt have been introduced — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) January 7, 2017

Thanks for all the kind words and messages. Míle buíochas. Looking forward to being with the club full time. I hear it's great fun! — Patrick Kelly (@kellympatrick) January 7, 2017