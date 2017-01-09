Captaincy will 'bring out best' in Reilly 09 January 2017





Meath's Graham Reilly leads his team out.

©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Meath's Graham Reilly leads his team out.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Andy McEntee believes Graham Reilly is the ideal man to skipper Meath.

The St. Colmcille's clubman captained the Royals for the first time in yesterday's O'Byrne Cup rout of Wicklow, and McEntee feels he has all the attributes to lead the team for the rest of the season.

"It's a relatively young bunch. Graham is one of the experienced fellas and I think it's time he takes the responsbilities of a position like that. I think it will bring out the best in him," the new Meath manager told the Irish Daily Star.

The former Ballyboden St. Enda's boss was pleased with what he saw at Pairc Tailteann and has promised to field an entirely different team against DIT in Ashbourne on Wednesday night.

"You're looking for certain things at this time of year and the effort and the tempo and physicality were certainly good in the first half," he added.

"I'd say it all died a bit in the second half and that's kind of a mental thing rather than a physical thing. Hopefully we can work on that.

"There's some good forwards out there. There was good movement, which we'd be pleased about. But you have to put in the graft as well."