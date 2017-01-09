Kiely aiming high 09 January 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

John Kiely wants the Limerick hurlers to be able to compete with the best.

Kiely admitted that the Treaty have a lot of ground to make up on the big guns after his debut as manager ended in a seven-point victory over Waterford in Dungarvan yesterday.

"We want to try and push on and get better, we want to try and be comfortable playing against the better teams," he is quoted as saying in the Irish Independent.

"We want to know that when you go out on the pitch you'll be there or thereabouts. It could go down to the last 10 minutes and let it be down to whoever has the mettle at that stage. But we're not there at this moment in time."

He continued: "The response has been great from the lads, but we've a lot to find out about ourselves that we don't, and probably won't, know for a while. Inevitably, you've to go through the process of playing these matches to learn.

"We're determined to enjoy it, but there's pressures that go with it. They're great lads, the atmosphere in camp is fantastic, we've great fun and we work very hard. We're determined to try and get wherever we can get. There won't be anything less than is required done, but how far that'll take us is another story."