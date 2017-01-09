Fitzgerald plays down facile opening win 09 January 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald with his backroom staff.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Davy Fitzgerald was keeping his feet firmly on the ground after his first game in charge of Wexford produced a 35-point victory over an understrength UCD.

Fitzgerald, who has been involved at inter-county level for 30 successive years as a player and manager, didn't need to be told that the Model County would face much tougher challenges in the coming weeks and months.

“Look, we’re not stupid,” he told the Irish Times after the 5-31 to 1-8 Walsh Cup win in Gorey.

“I know UCD were down a lot of guys, but we can only beat what’s put in front of us. I was more interested in the appetite, the few things we’re working on, and they did okay in that. All you can do is win your first competitive game, that’s it.

“It’s probably going to take maybe six months to find out what you want to find out. We have Carlow next, who actually put it up to Dublin the other night, and we’ve a lot of things to work on. I know there are tougher days to come, and the different things we’re trying to do will break down when we play better teams, but we have to stick with it."