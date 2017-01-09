Harte defends McCarron book 09 January 2017





Mickey Harte has hit out at Cathal McCarron's critics.

The Tyrone manager warned that they'd “want to be careful they don’t fall off their high moral ground” when speaking to Newstalk Radio after his side's surprise Dr McKenna Cup defeat to Cavan yesterday.

McCarron drew much criticism following the launch of his controversial autobiography ' Out of Control' before Christmas.

“I think people are entitled to be what they will,” Harte said.

“I think it’s not a negative book at all, in fact, if people read the book they’ll find it’s a very positive story of a man trying to redeem himself from something that he really didn’t want to be in but he found himself there and I think there are a lot of positives in that book.

“If a person decides that that’s the right thing to do, who am I to challenge that?

"There are a lot of people on the high moral ground and there must be a wild crowd of them there, they’d want to be careful they don’t fall off.”