What they said ... the football weekend in quotes 09 January 2017





A general view of the Gorey GAA grounds during the O'Byrne Cup clash between Wexford and UCD.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. A general view of the Gorey GAA grounds during the O'Byrne Cup clash between Wexford and UCD.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

“The attitude was fantastic and they also showed super workrate, which was very important, especially in the second-half. It's great to get off to a winning start. It sets the tone for the hard work that lies ahead.”

New Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan enjoyed a McKenna victory over his native Tyrone.

“We don't need it in the game. It doesn't add any value and it doesn't make life any easier for the referee. It causes confusion.”

Mickey Harte isn't a fan of the 'mark'.

“The group are in great spirit. We met last Monday before the boys departed for South Africa and there have been big numbers training in South Africa. You could see there by the gentlemen that togged out and played today that spirit is very good in Mayo football. It gives great encouragement and optimism for the weeks and months ahead.”

Mayo's players haven't been distracted by the Noel Connelly/Pat Holmes criticism according to Stephen Rochford.

“Ultimately, Jim handed me, as you see, a nice group of players. I was down in the gym watching these guys train since December and part of December was on the pitch as well so I knew what we were dealing with.”



Caretaker manager Paul Clarke guided an experimental Dublin outfit to a 1-15 to 0-11 victory over DCU.

“Hopefully we will see big changes in Meath and with Cian O’Neill in Kildare I’d like to see that gap being bridged but I think it’s actually widening. It’s scary.”

DCU's Niall Moyna doesn't see an end to Dublin's dominance of the Leinster gaelic football landscape.

“It is a relatively young bunch and Graham is one of the more experienced lads and we would like to think that taking on a position of responsibility like that will bring the best out of him.”

New Meath manager Andy McEntee has handed Graham Reilly the captain's armband for 2017.

“Any loss is difficult but our aim is to try and get lads ready for the League really.”

McEntee's Wicklow counterpart Jonny Magee wasn't too downbeat following their 19 point reversal.

“We got a run on them early and the game was over at half-time. Other than it being a good workout for us and seeing some of hte new lads in this environment, there wasn't a whole lot you could read into it.”

Kevin McStay and Roscommon recorded a facile 6-21 to 0-15 Connacht SF League win over IT Sligo.

“It’s not a priority at the moment because we have too many other things that are priorities. But we do reference it and we do discuss it in training. I think we’re fortunate insofar as we have some good fielders in our team so against a team we can dominate in the air, it will play into our strengths if we need it.”

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill isn't placing too much emphasis on the 'mark'.

“I was happy with the majority of the match even though I felt we left a good bit behind us with the penalty and missing a couple of easy goal chances.”

Kieran McGeeney won't lose any sleep over Armagh's 2-12 to 3-10 defeat to Derry.

“We were just hoping to give a good account of ourselves as you just never know at this level. There is a big difference in physique and physical conditioning. We have a good bit of work done in the gym and I thought our lads stood up well.”

The Kerry U-21s, under the guidance of Jack O'Connor, dished out a 14 point defeat to Tipperary.

“The boys gave me a rod to use on their backs and I will be using it. You can’t hide away from it. That was a trouncing out there. We got our backsides spanked by an U21 team so perspective is perspective.”

The Premier County and Liam Kearns have work to do ahead of their Allianz FL Division 3 campaign.