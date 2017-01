U2 returning to Croker for July gig 09 January 2017





The 'Claw' stage at Croke Park after U2's 360° Tour concerts in 2009.

U2 will play Croke Park on July 22, it has been confirmed.

The Dublin rockers will return to GAA headquarters as part of their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour.

“It’s going to be a great night in Dublin. Croke Park is where the album was born 30 years ago," frontman Bono said.

Tickets for the eagerly-awaited concert will go on sale next Monday. Coldplay will also play Croke Park on July 8.