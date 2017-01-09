Cruciate fears for McAliskey 09 January 2017





Tyrone's Connor McAliskey lies injured against Cavan.

Connor McAliskey suffered a suspected cruciate ligament injury in Tyrone's Dr McKenna Cup defeat to Cavan yesterday.

The Clonoe forward was stretchered off in the closing stages after scoring five points in the 0-11 to 1-13 loss at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte was fearing the worst afterwards, saying: “It’s very hard to say just now.

“The physios are hoping it isn’t a cruciate, but they probably won’t know until there’s a scan done. It’s threatening at the minute."

Newcomer Michael Cassidy, his replacement Rory Brennan and Ronan O'Neill also picked up knocks, while All Star midfielder Mattie Donnelly will be suspended for the second round clash with UUJ after receiving a straight red card.

“Michael Cassidy’s ankle didn’t look healthy coming off and Rory Brennan has a bad shoulder," Harte continued.

“Ronan O’Neill didn’t look too healthy either. That’s four players who won’t be available next week. That’s the most critical thing. It’s not nice to have that at this time of year.”