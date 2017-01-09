Moyna: Dublin's dominance is 'scary' 09 January 2017





Dublin manager Paul Clarke with DCU manager Niall Moyna.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin manager Paul Clarke with DCU manager Niall Moyna.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Niall Moyna fears the gap between Dublin and the rest of Leinster is only going to get wider.

The Sigerson Cup-winning manager was speaking after what was effectively a third-string Dublin side eased to victory over DCU in yesterday's O'Byrne Cup opener at Parnell Park.

"I was just talking about this last night, that for the other counties in Leinster they've got to be saying to themselves... like, I'm really concerned that the gap is going to grow to such an extent that Dublin won't get a game until they get to the All-Ireland quarter-finals and that could come back to haunt them," the DCU boss is quoted in the Irish Daily Star.

"Hopefully we see big changes in Meath and with Cian O'Neill in Kildare. I'd like to see that gap being bridged, but I think it's actually widening. It's scary."