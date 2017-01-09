CPA official launch this morning 09 January 2017





A general view of the Club Players Association crest.

The Club Players' Association (CPA) will be officially launched this morning at 10.30 at the home of All-Ireland club football champions Ballyboden St. Enda's.

Former Monaghan selector Declan Brennan is secretary of the newly-formed body and will be joined by chairman Micheal Briody to outline the CPA's plans. Club players can register for free, but it remains to be seen if the new group will gain formal recognition from the GAA like the GPA did after many years of lobbying.

The CPA issued a strongly-worded mission statement over the weekend aimed at recruiting club players and highlighting the chaos often surrounding the organising of club fixtures.

“I am the GAA club player. I am at the bottom of the food chain. I am the fella who must organise his whole life around the fixtures of an inter-county team I will never play for," the statement reads.

